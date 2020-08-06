1/
Charles Raymond "Chuck" Insko
beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, departed this life unexpectedly on August 2, 2020, at the young age of 43. He was born December 21, 1976 in Carlisle, Kentucky, the son of the late Edward Elwood “Ed” Insko, Jr., and Patricia Mitchell Traylor, who survives. He was also preceded in death by a stepbrother, Jacob Neikirk and a stepfather, Carl Traylor. In addition to his mother Patricia, he is survived by his loving wife of fourteen years, Anna Elizabeth Smoot Insko; two children, Emma Elizabeth Insko, Nicholas Elwood Insko; a brother, Edward E. (Mindy) Insko, III; step-mother, Gloria McGrady; step-brother, Joseph (Dani) Neikirk; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lorrain Smoot; brother-in-law, Dr. Randy (Stephany) Smoot; sister-in-law, Sara Plummer (Tim Tipton); as well as several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 163549, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or an account has been set up for the benefit of Anna and her children at the Kentucky Bank. www.hintonturner.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Church of the Annunciation
AUG
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
