Services Milward Funeral Directors 159 North Broadway Lexington , KY 40507 (859) 252-3411 Resources More Obituaries for Charles Sachatello Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Raymond Sachatello

Obituary Condolences Flowers SACHATELLO Charles Raymond, M.D. died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home. He was born in New London, Connecticut on April 21, 1936 the son of Joseph Neil Sachatello and Rosina Madelyn Rispoli. He graduated from New London High School in 1954 and received the Connecticut High School Scholarship that enabled him to attend Yale University. He was a magna cum laude three-year graduate of Yale University in 1957. He graduated from Yale Medical School in 1961. Dr. Sachatello completed his internship and residency in General, Vascular and Thoracic Surgery at Vanderbilt University from 1961-1967, while also serving as a Captain in the National Guard. He held Board Certification in both General and Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Sachatello served as a Senior Cancer Research Surgeon from 1967 1970 at the Roswell Park Memorial Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, where he specialized in studying colon cancer in children and young adults. During his tenure, he recognized the Juvenile Polyposis of Infancy syndrome and established a working classification of intestinal polyps. Dr. Sachatello joined the faculty of the University of Kentucky, Chandler Medical Center, as a General and Vascular Surgeon in 1970. He served as a Professor of Surgery and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society. Over the course of his career, he held memberships in numerous Surgical Societies, including the Southern Surgical Society, and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. While at the University, Dr. Sachatello developed the Arrow Diagnostic Peritoneal Kit, which was designed to diagnose intraabdominal bleeding prior to the invention of the CAT scan. This kit is still used worldwide today. Dr. Sachatello left the University of Kentucky in 1985 to establish the Bluegrass Surgical Group. He served as President and chief surgeon of the Bluegrass Surgical Group from 1985 until his retirement in 2000. In 2001, he established SutureCut, LLC, to co-develop a new surgical instrument and continue his research. Over the years, Dr. Sachatello authored over 80 papers and several chapters in surgery textbooks. He established the Charles and Suzanne Sachatello Endowment Fund at the University of Kentucky to purchase books on trauma. He was also instrumental in establishing the Grove Memorial AOA lectureship endowment. In 2007, Sachatello was appointed to the Board of Trustees at the University of Kentucky, where he served until 2013. Dr. Sachatello loved his work. He was happiest when he was helping patients and performing surgery. He took great pride in his practice of medicine, and was widely known for providing excellent care to his patients. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Rowan Sachatello, and three children, Bonnie Lynn Sachatello-Sawyer (Joseph Sawyer), Susan Marie Sachatello (Stephen Procopio) and Dr. Scott Alan Sachatello (Dr. Joanna Steele), along with four grandchildren, Theodore Procopio, Sophia Procopio, Sedona Sachatello, and Bridger Sachatello. He is also survived by his brothers, Joseph Neal Sachatello and Ronald Sachatello and a sister, Carol Sachatello Keatley. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Theresa Gloria Sachatello. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at Milward Funeral Directors Celebration Center of Lexington located at 1509 Trent Boulevard in Lexington with a reception to follow. The family requests no flowers or specific memorial gifts. Dr. Sachatello asked that you do something good for someone less fortunate. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries