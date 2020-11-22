Charles Schirmer
November 15, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Rev. Charles F. Schirmer, Jr., died peacefully in his 96th year on November 15th in the arms of his family. Revered for his easygoing nature, cheerful disposition, and jovial sense of humor, he was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Known to friends and family as Shermie, Pop, Poopa, Big Charlie, Bapu, Chuck, CF, Fearless, The Godfather, Father Schirmer, Mahesh, and Charlie Brown—he had a knack for inspiring affectionate nicknames. The eldest of five children, he was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 22, 1925, fostering a lifelong and perennially frustrating devotion to the Browns and Indians. Beginning in 1938, he immersed himself in classical music, developing an encyclopedic knowledge of composers and recordings, and becoming an accomplished pianist. As a Catholic priest in the 1950s and 1960s, he taught in the Glenmary Seminary, founded Jesus Our Savior Catholic Church in Morehead, KY, and ministered to rural communities in Appalachia. An outspoken opponent of racial segregation, he actively participated in the Civil Rights movement, proudly attending the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom on August 28, 1963, where he heard Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., proclaim, "I have a dream!" In the mid-1960s, he retired from the priesthood in order to start a family, then worked at IBM for 30 years. Even after leaving the priesthood, his spirituality remained central to his identity. In his later years, he joyfully attended St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and the Newman Center in Lexington. At the age of 91, he began weekly workouts in a boxing gym. Playful, kind, generous, patient, and compassionate, he set a remarkable example for others. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Suzanne; sons Peter (Amy) and Mark (Sarah); grandsons Little Charlie, Adam, Sam, and Max; brother Bill (Marilyn); sister Peggy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Margaret, and brothers Bob (Maria) and Tom (Paco). Donations can be made in his memory to UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. What a life!