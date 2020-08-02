VOSE Dr. Charles (Chaz) Stewart of Lexington, KY passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020. A native of Louisville, KY born to Charles W. Vose and Julia Mellace Vose, both of whom proceeded him in death. He grew up serving as an altar boy at Saint Ann's in Louisville and graduated from DeSales High School where he played football and skipped class regularly to attend horse racing at Churchill Downs with his mom. It was during those formative years that his love for racing began. He attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky as he received scholarships in both athletics (football) and academics. His undergraduate degree was earned from the University of Kentucky where he also received his Doctor of Dentistry degree. His dental career was fruitful in many clinics across central Kentucky as well as a stint in Saudi Arabia. A believer in the good Lord and a good time he was passionate about a Monte Cristo cigar, playing poker with friends, horse racing, golf, running, travel, spending time with friends and family, and sharing Kir Royales and the daily crossword puzzle with his beloved wife Sheila. Chaz is survived by his wife Sheila Johnson Thompson Vose, siblings, Bill Pace, Mary Pat Stull Smith, Judy Stull Halbrooks, his two daughters Julie Vose Spittler (Felix), and Lucy Vose. His four stepchildren, Paige Davis (Mark), John Patterson (Jenny), Addie Thompson Courtney (Bryan), and Kasey Thompson. He also leaves five grandchildren Natalie Spittler, Elizabeth Spittler, Juliet Spittler, Hadley Patterson, and Emma Courtney. A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Cabbage Patch Settlement House 1413 S. 6th St. Louisville, Ky. 40208. www.milwardfuneral.com