was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, May 26, 1936 and passed from this life on March 17, 2019. Doc wore many hats throughout his life. As a Farmer, Auctioneer, Real Estate Agent, Truck Driver and at one time owned his own trucking company. But most in this community will remember him best as Harrison County Judge Executive from 1981-1998. He served on numerous boards and committees during his time in office. Doc was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church and the Cynthiana Elks Lodge. He was also a Walking Horse enthusiast, active in raising and showing horses for more than 4 decades; Garnering Walking Horse of the Year with his horse Mountain Motivator in 1990. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles Lewis Swinford and Ruth Beatrice Walker Swinford; his eldest son, Gregory Keith Swinford; two sisters, Ruth Walker Smith and Sue Louise Breckenridge and one brother, Charles William Swinford. Doc is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Burton Swinford; three sons, Steve Swinford (Regina Fritsch), Alan Moody (Tammy) Swinford, Kevin (Tina) Sullivan; one daughter, Heather (Jimmy) Morris; a brother, James T (Ann) Swinford; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Ware Funeral Home with funeral services held Friday, March 29 at 11 AM at the Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teater. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ishmael Hopkins, Randall Guthrie, Donnie Florence, Jeff Fryman, Donald Mac Fryman and Cooch Hollar. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carol Doyle, Tom Vest, Ernest "Cutty" Duckworth and Joe Nichols. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the . View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary