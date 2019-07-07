Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ambrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Ambrose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. Ambrose Obituary
AMBROSE Dr. Charles T., 89, passed away on June 29, 2019. Dr. Ambrose was a Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He was a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School and was a Research Immunologist at Harvard Medical School before coming to Kentucky. His library of 400 medical texts from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries has formed the basis for numerous publications and presentations on medical history. His most recent publications focus on angiogenesis, aging and Alzheimer's Disease. He was a brilliant scholar, an elegant writer, a world traveler, an admired teacher, a lover of dogs and a beloved friend of many people. Funeral services will be private. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.