|
|
AMBROSE Dr. Charles T., 89, passed away on June 29, 2019. Dr. Ambrose was a Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He was a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School and was a Research Immunologist at Harvard Medical School before coming to Kentucky. His library of 400 medical texts from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries has formed the basis for numerous publications and presentations on medical history. His most recent publications focus on angiogenesis, aging and Alzheimer's Disease. He was a brilliant scholar, an elegant writer, a world traveler, an admired teacher, a lover of dogs and a beloved friend of many people. Funeral services will be private. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019