January 21, 1939 - April 7, 2019 Dr. Charles E. Terry, born in Jackson KY, was the son of Omeda Terry, teacher and Kentucky Mother of the Year and Elmer J. Terry, teacher and Kentucky State Representative. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Dr. Terry moved his family to Irvine, KY in 1966 where he opened Estill Medical Clinic along with his partner, Dr. Virginia Wallace. For 45 years Dr. Terry tirelessly dedicated his services to his friends, the people of Estill County. He was one of the first doctors to practice at the Estill County Hospital and served as Medical Officer with the Kentucky National Guard. He was active in local politics, worked diligently to restrict the dumping of toxic waste in the local landfill and always encouraged and exemplified healthy living. Dr. Terry and his family were members of the Wisemantown Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his son Mark, his daughter Tracy and three siblings, Jim Terry, Mary Ellen Little and Betty Martin. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Brenda Napier Terry and three granddaughters, Jennifer, Sarah and Allie, and sister Chris Wright of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by his nephews Todd Childers, Mike Childers, Luke Wright and nieces Rae Wright and Lorah Shakelford. Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at First Christian Church on Main St, Irvine with the service at 4pm. A private burial will follow at Mountain Memorial Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019