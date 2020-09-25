Charles Timothy Thompson ”T2S”, 81, took his final breaths at his home in Versailles, KY on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Russell Riter and Mary Ella Moore Thompson. Tim graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky and went on to receive a basketball scholarship at USL in Lafayette, Louisiana. There, he met his wife, Judith Ann Rivers Thompson, whom he loved and cherished for 59 years. Together with their four children, they built a family centered around faith, independence, perfectionism and love. Tim held advanced degrees in civil engineering and architecture, and worked as a land surveyor alongside his son and partner Trent in Versailles for more than thirty years. He was a dedicated member of his community, the Versailles United Methodist Church, a lifelong learner, skilled craftsman, man of routine, avid UK basketball fan, and jokester. A collector, a finder, artifact hunter, and a keeper of things, Tim accumulated cars, Indian rocks, baseball cards, and every note ever addressed to him. He enjoyed working with his hands building houses, constructing rock walls, working his land, and helping others. His most recent collection, love, and joy are the blessing of his grandchildren: Tess, Jack, Jay Thomas, Stella, Jude, and Clay - who call him T-Pa. His example, easy to follow but steps large to fill, with a size 13 shoe and height to match, his stature was as hard to miss as was his kind, generous, and quiet authority. He was the family rock with few words and mighty actions, providing unwavering support to each of his favorite children and their families: Traci (Chris), Trent (Donna), Trista (Jason), and Tiffany (Alex), and six grandchildren. He always reminded us, “we will meet again where all the fields are freshly plowed and fully washed.” We love you Tim, T-Square, T-Pa, Daddy. Tim is also survived by his sister Deborah Ann Thompson of Versailles. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters Tamara Bryant and Elizabeth Diane Canfield, and brothers Thomas Moore Thompson and Joseph Terrell Thompson. Please visit www.Blackburnandward.com
for details about memorial contributions and service arrangements.