BARBOUR Charles W., Jr. 70, was called home on Sunday March 29, 2020. Charles was born to the late Charles Barbour, Sr. and Charity Barbour on May 27, 1940. Charles accepted Christ at an early age and was a dedicated member of Quinn Chapel AME Church, Lexington. Charles enjoyed singing praises unto God with the Men of Quinn, his son Kym and the brotherhood. Charles retired from IBM after 27 long dedicated years of service. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Hattie Mae Barbour. Also, preceding him in death were his sisters Mildred, Lucinda and Geraldine, sons Brian Barbour and Harold Thompson, two daughters Cheryl Barbour and Toya Barbour-Beeler and son in law James Willis. His memory will be cherished by his children Kym (Carol) Barbour, dedicated daughter Stacey Barbour-Willis, Reverend Keith (Eleanor) Barbour, Marquis (Latrese) Barbour, James (Janice) Thompson and Greg Thompson all of Lexington. Also, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Special nieces and nephews Kelly (Thomas) Groves, Benji (Robert) Adams, Frasier Walker, Sean (Yvette) Wright, Keith (Tina) Wright and Barrie Thompkins and a host of friends, family and a very special friend Ricky Stone. Private services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020