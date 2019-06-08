FINNELL Charles William, 94, husband of the late Jeane Foley Finnell of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was the son of the late Edric and Ethel Cole Finnell, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, a retired U.S. Postal Letter Carrier, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In his earlier years, "Charlie" was a basketball coach for Nicholas County High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He is survived by his cousins, Mary Lynn Cole, William D. Cole, Kenneth Cole and many special friends. Visitation will be Monday, June 10th, 1:00pm 2:00pm at Milward Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Hank Ellington officiating. A private burial will take place in the Lexington Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 150 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507. To share a remembrance of Charles or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary