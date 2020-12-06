1/1
Charles William Sims
1923 - 2020
Charles William Sims
February 24, 1923 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Charles William Sims, 97, widower of his beloved wife of over 74 years, Frances Ellen McFarland, passed away peacefully in Rockledge, FL, on November 25, 2020. Charles was born in Athertonville, KY, on February 24, 1923, and spent most of his life in Lexington, raising his family. He was preceded in death by all 9 of his siblings.
He was one of 10 children born to Damian and Myrtle Sims. He was a devoted father to four daughters Mary (Sonny) Lipps, Linda (Dale) Burton, Elizabeth (Bill) Simon, Joy (Brad) Patton, and one son Charlie and daughter-in-law Michele Sims, both in heaven. He had 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Lila Sims and Myrtle Robey, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles served as an infantryman in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific. He worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania before starting Lexington Home Supply and operating it for 46 years. Charles and Frances moved to Florida in 2015 where they made many new friends.
Charles owned and traveled with his thoroughbred horses that raced throughout the eastern US.
He was an excellent bowler and was proud of bowling a 799 series at the age of 89. He will be remembered for family get-togethers that included playing cards, horseshoes, shooting pool and fishing.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If you wish to consider a donation in Charles' memory please send to Hospice of St Francis, 1250 Grumman Pl., Titusville, FL 32780.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
I loved this man, my Uncle Charlie! “ he always made people feel welcome when you dropped by to see him, and his wonderful wife(Aunt Frances). Glad they are finally together in their heavenly home. One day they will be there to welcome me home, with open arms. your niece Rose Grenier...
December 4, 2020
Charles, was a devoted person to his family and will be missed! What special family he had and prayers do go up to lift them all!
Sylvia Dowdy
Friend
