WILSON Charles (Charlie) William passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Nicholas County on November 18, 1928 to the late John and Hazel (Woodall) Wilson. He is survived by children Charles Gayle and Vicki Suzanne and by his former wife Marion (Byrd) Wilson. He leaves four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine (Durham) Wilson. He is also survived by brother Johnny Wilson (Pat) and Ann Hager, both of Lexington. Brother Jim Wilson and sisters Jean Daniels, Betty Waugh and Polly Owings preceded him in death He was a loyal UK basketball and football fan and a lifelong supporter of the Cincinnati Reds. He was also a staunch democrat. The family is most appreciative of David Cooper and the staff at Cooper Painting, Inc. of Lexington for their ongoing support of Charlie over the past several years. The family also wishes to recognize Kenny Hamilton for his personal assistance and friendship.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019