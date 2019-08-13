|
Charlie O'Brian, Jr., 90, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, KY. Charlie was born December 3, 1928 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Charlie and Sarah (Robertson) O'Brian. Charlie proudly served in the Army and was retired from the Railroad and Inco Alloys. He was a hard worker, having started working in the steel mills in Cleveland when he was only 16. Charlie loved to farm and loved working in the hay. More than anything, Charlie loved his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Ann O'Brian; sisters Gladys Cyrus and Janice Frazier; and brother Bob O'Brian. Survivors include his loving wife Delores O'Brian; children Linda (Mark) Price and Butch (Patty) O'Brian; grandchildren Travis Stephen (Amanda) O'Brian, Marcus Ryan (Kristin) Price, and Katherine Elizabeth (Callum) Robertson; great grandchildren Karson, Kolt, Graeme, Maverick, Maxton, Lucy, and Charlotte Quinn; sisters Wanda Napier and Lou Casadorph; and brother Joe O'Brian. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Church with Brother Mack Ray Cyrus and Rev, Robert O'Brian officiating. Burial will follow in the O'Brian Cemetery at Oak Grove Church. Friends may visit the family on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. O'Brian and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019