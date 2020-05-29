Charlotte Ann Allen Kennedy
KENNEDY Charlotte Ann Allen, was born on July 4, 1949 to the late Paul and Marie (nee Penick) Allen. She departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Charlotte married the late James Kennedy, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, James Andrew Kennedy, III (Rashonda) and grandchildren Jamecian Kennedy, Shaquille Kennedy, Shon Flynn, Jamyah Kennedy, James Kennedy, IV, and Jillian Kennedy. In addition, she is survived by her sister Paula Francis (Caswell) and several nieces and nephews. Charlotte was a faithful member of Landmark Apostolic Church. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, generosity, and fun loving spirit. Funeral services provided by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.
