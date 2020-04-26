|
|
88, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1932 to the late John and Jennie Boxley. Charlotte was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church and also a member of the Faith Sunday School Class. She is survived by her daughter: Sharon (Jim) Tudor; and a granddaughter: Brooke Nicole Tudor. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Leon Hunt. A private service will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with a private burial at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer’s Association or Breast Cancer Awareness.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020