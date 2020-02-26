|
Charlsie Anne Powell-Beach, age 76, of Corinth, Kentucky, wife to Marvin Beach, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on December 20, 1943 in Barboursville, Kentucky to the late James O. and Irene Joiner Centers. Charlsie was a member of Lawrenceville Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and was an Avon Lady. Her most fulfilling joy was taking care of her great granddaughter, and spending time with her family. Along with her husband, she is survived by children, Donna Powell of Salvisa, William Ray Powell of Stamping Ground, Robert Wayne Powell of Stamping Ground, James Lee (Barbara) Powell of Frankfort, Lisa Anne Jenkins of Georgetown, Charles Daniel Powell of Frankfort, Elizabeth Alice Powell of Frankfort, and stepchild, Carrie Harness of Stamping Ground. Charlsie is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, brothers, Walter Centers of Lawrenceburg, and Freddie Centers of Cynthiana; sisters, Sue Coffman of Georgetown, Darlene Riddle of Owen County, and Marilyn Collins of Frankfort. She was preceded in death by brothers, Wendall Centers and June Centers. Visitation will be 11:00 am-2:00 pm, Thursday, February 27th, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Gene Johns, Rev. Connie Jackson, and Rev. Quentin McNabb officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Powell, James Powell, Jr., Jacob Powell, Michael Ray Powell, Sr., Thomas Ray Powell, and Michael Ray Powell, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Wayne Powell, James Lee Powell, and Craig Tate. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020