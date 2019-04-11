Home

CARTER Cherry Shannon Miller, 87, widow of Tony H. Carter, Jr., passed away Apr. 10, 2019. Born Feb. 3, 1932 in Owensboro, KY, to the late Robert Earl Miller and Martha Yarbrough Miller. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Paul Davis "Buck" Carter. She is survived by her children, Dale C. (Patricia) Carter, Nicholasville, KY, Melissa Carol (Steve) Anderson, Lexington, KY, Mary Jane (Stan) McVay, Logansport, IN, and Ruth Ann Carter, Lexington, KY; eight grandchildren, Sherry E. Carter, Michelle, Greg, and Kristy Anderson, Melissa Nuland, Rebecca and Sylvia McVay, and Paul Michael Carter; six great grandchildren, Victoria, Katie, Jacob and Jaden Anderson, Piper and Oliver Nuland. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sat., April 13 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor David Durst. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 11 am Sat. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the New Life Community Church, 3353 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
