Cheryl Lynn Carr Clark, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 29, 1961. She is survived by her father and step mother, Robert F. "Bobby" (Wanda Graves) Carr, Jr. of Frankfort, Kentucky and her mother and step father, Juanita Sargent (Jim) Welch of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. Cheryl was a graduate of the Scott County High School Class of 1979. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and U.K. Basketball. Along with her parents, Cheryl is survived by her step daughter, Heather Cockrell of Trenton, South Carolina, step grandchild, Tyler Clark, sister, Judy Sharp of Georgetown, Kentucky, nephews, Chad Coffman of Frankfort, and Stevie Coffman of Georgetown, great nephews, Stephen Coffman and Seth Coffman, both of Georgetown, and Michael Coffman of Sadieville, and a host of cousins. Cheryl is also survived by her best friend Pamela Kingshot of South Carolina. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 7pm. Chaplain Dawn Montgomery and Brother Jimmy Carr will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019