Resources More Obituaries for Cheryl Pinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cheryl Pinson

Obituary Flowers Cheryl Christine Pinson, 72, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on April 28, 1946 in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Lester Eugene and Christine Jane McGinnis Pinson. Cheryl was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, a member of WIBC and the Lexington 600 Club. She loved bowling, fishing, travel and working in her yard. She is survived by a son, Ashley Vernon Yost and his wife, Karen and two daughters, Gina Yost Adams and her husband, Gerald and Tara Welch, six grandchildren, Ethan Brown, Bethany Welch, Karley Yost, Rhett Yost, Kimberly Welch and Doug Welch and his wife, Hannah and her special friend, Kenny Johnson. Cheryl is also survived by her loving dogs Montana, Taco and Alice. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00AM until time of service Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Though nothing is expected friends and family please considers donations to Cheryl's grandchildren's education in lieu of flowers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries