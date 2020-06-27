Chester Blevins, 96, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Chester was born March 25, 1924 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Sam and Hazel (Moore) Blevins. Chester proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. He later retired from Westinghouse. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Porter Blevins, daughter Diane Blevins Kirk, and son in law James Bobka. Survivors include his children Christine Blevins Bobka and Chester (Donna) Blevins Jr.; 6 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and son in law Randall Kirk. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery on Lost Creek. Friends may visit the family on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Blevins and his family.



