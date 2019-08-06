Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Bojanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Bojanowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Bojanowski Obituary
Chester Bojanowski, 93, passed away at home Saturday, August 3, 2019. Services for Mr. Bojanowski will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. John Opsata officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. Committal services will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Leitchfield, KY on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. CST. He was a loving father and grandfather to his son, Jeffrey Bojanowski (Cathy) of Lexington; and grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Bojanowski (Cherly Sanchez), Miami, FL and Anne Bojanowski, Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Franklin Bojanowski and Jonathan Keith Bojanowski; and three sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.