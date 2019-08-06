|
Chester Bojanowski, 93, passed away at home Saturday, August 3, 2019. Services for Mr. Bojanowski will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. John Opsata officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. Committal services will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Leitchfield, KY on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. CST. He was a loving father and grandfather to his son, Jeffrey Bojanowski (Cathy) of Lexington; and grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Bojanowski (Cherly Sanchez), Miami, FL and Anne Bojanowski, Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Franklin Bojanowski and Jonathan Keith Bojanowski; and three sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019