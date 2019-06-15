Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
EASLEY Chester Harold, 96, devoted husband of Marjorie Cropper Grove Easley, died June 14, 2019 at his residence. Born Dec. 6, 1922 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late William Jeffrey and Margaret Louise Bowman Easley. Mr. Easley was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II and spent 25 years in the Active Army Reserves. He was a 1949 graduate of the University of Kentucky and charter member of First Christian Church. Mr. Easley was a stock broker who started his career with Thompson McKinnon Investments in Lexington, KY and ended with Prudential Bache, Inc. in Port Orange, FL. UK has lost its biggest fan, but he is cheering on the Cats from Heaven. Survivors other than his wife include six daughters, Tracey and Dan McCormick, Terry and Tom Deeringer, Tammy and Mark Switow, Barbara Cooper, Debra and Bob Van Arsdall, and Vicki and Pat Murphy; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Peters and Jane Fishesser. A Memorial Service will be held 12:30 pm Mon., June 17 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 11:30 am Mon. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church, 179 Forest Park Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 15, 2019
