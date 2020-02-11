|
McKINNEY Chester Lee, 89, husband of Geneva McKinney, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1930, son of the late Chester and Louise McKinney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Beth True; two siblings, John Edward McKinney and Mary Alice McKinney; and a step son-in-law, Marty Canup. Chester was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Christian church and enjoyed farming. In addition to his wife, Geneva, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Beverly (William) Pletcher, Dale (James) Waters, and Margaret Rice; his stepdaughters, Mary Jane (Bill) Deaton, Linda (Harold) Justice, and Barbara Canup; his sisters, Barbara Gordon and Carol McKinney; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020, 10 AM to 12 PM followed by the service at 12 PM, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be on Wednesday at 2:30 PM, Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Donations suggested to the www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020