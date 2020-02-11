Home

Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Resources
Chester McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Lee McKinney


1930 - 2020
Chester Lee McKinney Obituary
McKINNEY Chester Lee, 89, husband of Geneva McKinney, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1930, son of the late Chester and Louise McKinney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Beth True; two siblings, John Edward McKinney and Mary Alice McKinney; and a step son-in-law, Marty Canup. Chester was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Christian church and enjoyed farming. In addition to his wife, Geneva, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Beverly (William) Pletcher, Dale (James) Waters, and Margaret Rice; his stepdaughters, Mary Jane (Bill) Deaton, Linda (Harold) Justice, and Barbara Canup; his sisters, Barbara Gordon and Carol McKinney; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020, 10 AM to 12 PM followed by the service at 12 PM, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be on Wednesday at 2:30 PM, Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Donations suggested to the www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
