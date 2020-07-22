Boo, Vondale, Brad, children, Maw, Cousins, so sorry for your loss. I remember Chris in that red short outfit when he was at his Granny Sis' house in Aspendale. His suffering is over. Rest in paradise.
Francene Botts
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
SHERRI EDWARDS
Family
July 22, 2020
Chris I love u and will miss u everyday. You was my one true love.
Stormy A Cook
Friend
