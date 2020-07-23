1/1
Chris L. Carter
{ "" }
CARTER Chris L., 50, departed his life on July 16, 2020 at his home in Covington, KY. The son of Vondale Ward and Aaron L. "Boo" Carter Memorial service 11:30am Sat, July 25 at O. L. Hughes.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:30 AM
the funeral home
Funeral services provided by
O L Hughes & Sons Mortuary
322 E 3Rd St
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 233-7112
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
John Cobb
July 23, 2020
Rest in Paradise my friend. You will be missed
Sherry Damron
Friend
July 23, 2020
Boo, Vondale, Brad, children, Maw, Cousins, so sorry for your loss. I remember Chris in that red short outfit when he was at his Granny Sis' house in Aspendale. His suffering is over. Rest in paradise.
Francene Botts
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
SHERRI EDWARDS
Family
July 22, 2020
Chris I love u and will miss u everyday. You was my one true love.
Stormy A Cook
Friend
