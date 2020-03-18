|
Christina Maria Harris, age 29, passed away March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Stephanie Harris, the mother of Cadance, Timothy and Lucas, the sister of Jason Baker, Jonathan Peterson, Brian Hunter and Brittany Harris. She was also the longtime companion of 15 years of Timothy Lyons. She also leaves behind to mourn her passing three aunts Kim Hunter, Jennifer Hunter and Kim Hunter. Memorial services will be conducted at 5PM March 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4PM till the funeral service hour of 5PM at the funeral home on Sunday. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020