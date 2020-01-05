|
Christine York Kestel, age 87, wife to David Kestel. for over 71 years, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Christine was born in Jessamine County Kentucky on March 7, 1932 to the late Luther and Nora Welch York. She was a member of Mt Gilead United Methodist Church and the Eastern Hills Homemakers in Georgetown. Christine enjoyed hand stitching and embroidery. Christine and David lived most of their married life in Scott County. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Eva Jean Carl of Florida, grandson John Rambo and great grandson Bryant Rambo. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert York. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service at 11am with Rev. Dustin Woods and Rev. Randal Gregory officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gilead Road Cemetery with pallbearers being Jeff York, Marty York, Doug Davis, Jeff Riester, Dwight Lancaster and Ernest Lancaster. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020