Christine Lee

Christine Stinnett Lee 86, wife of 69 years of Raymond R. Lee, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on December 14, 1943 to the late Preston Stinnett and Fairy Davis Stinnett. She was a longtime member of Nicholasville First Assembly of God where she was a Sunday School teacher for 25 years. Survivors include two sons, Donny (Jan Eckler) Lee and Mike Lee, two grandsons, Mathew Lee, and Christopher Lee and one great-grandson, Cameron Lee, three brothers, Harold (Elaine) Stinnett, Kenneth (Helen) Stinnett and Sammy (June) Stinnett. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Paul, Bobby, Jr., and Buster Stinnett and two sisters, Joyce Becknell, and Carol Crump. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Morrison, Bro. Terry Moore, and Bro. Jim Morton officiating. Visitation will be 11:00AM until time of service Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Jim, Milton, Mike Davis, Bob Dailey, Terry Moore, Ron Riley, Chris Clark, and Eddie Aper. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.