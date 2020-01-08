|
McKINNEY Christopher Alan, 35, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com for complete obituary information.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 8, 2020