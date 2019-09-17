|
STEELE Christopher Chinn, "Kit" of Lexington passed away September 13, 2019. Kit was born February 9, 1958, in Lexington, to Hal W. and Nancy Lou (Eden) Steele, Jr. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended Centre College and University of Kentucky. Kit worked in many facets of the thoroughbred industry in several different parts of the country. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Hal W. Steele, III. He is survived by his partner, Michael Wilson, of Lexington, his sister, Eden Steele, of Colorado, niece, Sydney (Steele) Pugh of Pennsylvania, niece and nephew Chloe and Miles Johnson of Colorado, and many other relatives and friends. Plans are pending for a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held in Lexington, email [email protected] for updates. Donations in his honor may be directed to Moveable Feast Lexington: https://www. feastlex.org/donate.html
