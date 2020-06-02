Christopher David Wells, 45, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on January 24, 1975 to David Wells of Lexington, Kentucky and the late Teresa Mason Taylor. Chris was employed at I.B.M. and was a volunteer at the Lexington Humane Society. In addition to his father, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Irene Mason of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, brother, Brandon Taylor of Frankfort, Kentucky, sisters, Lori (Martin) Casey and Heather (Robert) Agee, both of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He is also survived by a host of other family members. Visitation will be 10-1pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be officiated by Pastor Stephen Riley and will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.