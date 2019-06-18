Christopher Todd Jordan 35, born on June 25, 1983 to Debra Hamilton Jordan and Jim Jordan of Lexington, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 12th. Chris was a 2001 graduate of Tates Creek High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He loved being on the diving team, cooking and UK basketball. He was always ready to help with any task and truly never met a stranger. Chris loved people, especially his family, friends and his dogs. He particularly enjoyed children. Chris always lived in his own "zip code”. His sense of humor and his smile will be missed by all. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Michael Jordan of Lexington and two aunts, Dana Koshgerian, Lexington and Candy Moore, Nicholasville, Niece and Nephew Jill and Jason Jordan and their mother, Krista J. Casey, Canton, Georgia and a host of cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 1:00pm at Milward-Southland Dr. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 18 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm also at Milward-Southland Dr. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More