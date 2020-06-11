RABEL Christopher Robert 26, son of Robert Rabel and Jacqueline DeCroo died June 9, 2020. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and the University of Kentucky. He grew up in the fellowship and love of Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church. Chris thought and felt deeply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church, 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, KY 40508 for scholarships for youth mission trips and NAMI Lexington (National Alliance on Mental Health) 498 Georgetown St., Suite 100, Lexington, KY 40508. No visitation is planned. Services will be at a later date.



