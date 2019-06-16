HINTON Clara A. Mitchell, 96, widow of Granville D. Hinton, Sr., went home to be with her Lord on June 13, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1923 in Lexington, KY to the late Roscoe C. and Nannie Pearl Mitchell. She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Mourning her passing and cherishing her memory are step-sons Granville D. (Betty) Hinton, Jr., and William L. (Vickie) Hinton; grandchildren, William D. Hinton, James D. (Leeann) Hinton, Michael (Prindle) Hinton, Lynn Carol Esposito, and Kelly Hinton Chilton; step-grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) McKean, Jennifer (Brian) Adams, and Bryan (Ellen) McKean; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Isabella, Cooper, Talon, and Kya Hinton; Peyton, Avery, and Bryce Adams; Jackson Hinton; Aiden, Colin, Evelyn, and Mathan McKean; Nicholas and Allyson McKean; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Her passion for drawing and painting started when she was five years old, so it was only natural that her God given talent would lead her to the Art Institute, Inc. in New York and the University of Kentucky where she earned her degree in advertising. She worked for many years as Advertising Director for Embry's, Purcell's, and Myer's. She also owned and operated H&M Advertising for several years before retiring to take care of her beloved husband. She loved to travel, which led to many trips around the world with family and friends. Her greatest passion was her church. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 45 years. She always felt her church family was a blessing and a gift in her life. She always volunteered when there was an opportunity to serve her church or help others in need. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Main Street at 2pm on Monday June 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Monday. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2089 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, KY 40505. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary