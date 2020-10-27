Mrs. Clara Ann King, 84, of Sunman, IN, widow of Arnold Chasteen and Melvin "Bud" King, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born May 2, 1936 to Bernard Niemeyer and Mary E. Jump Niemeyer. Graveside services for Mrs. King will be conducted Wednesday, October 28 at 2:00 PM in the Chasteen-Cope (Chasteen-Gadd) Cemetery. Local arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.lawscarrmoore.com
, www.DowellMartin.com
, or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook page to view Mrs. King's complete obituary.