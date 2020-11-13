Clara CombsNovember 9, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Clara Alberta Lawson Combs passed away peacefully Nov. 9, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. She was born Oct. 27, 1922, in Barbourville, KY. She was a staunch Republican, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the UK Medical Center. She loved taking walks in the Chevy Chase neighborhood and taking her granddaughters to their dance classes. She was guided and sustained in life by the teachings of her father, "Daddy Lawson." She was preceded in death by husband George Bertram Combs, son Charles Clinton Combs (Ruth), and brothers Richard, J.T. and Alvis Lawson. She is survived by children George Mason Combs (Evangelyn), Richard Combs, Sharon Combs and Asher Combs; grandchildren Tracy Kitten, Brian Combs (Rebecca), Lindsey Combs (Lauren), Sarah Heady (Barry), Stacie Combs, Amber Eads (Paul); great grandchildren Kiah, Colden, Grayson, Sam and Benji; and siblings Jerry Paul Lawson and Lera Kapitan. Visitation will be 11- 1 p.m. Nov. 16, with services to immediately follow, at Kerr Brothers – Main Street. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Contributions suggested to the Tourette Association of America.