Clara Kitts, 89, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mrs. Kitts was born January 25, 1931 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Emery and Alice (Robertson) Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Jennings Kitts; brothers Robert Thompson and Raymond Thompson; and son in law James Endicott. Survivors include her daughters Peggy (Nick) Holland and Carol (James) Endicott; grandchildren Mick Holland, Matt Holland, Mike Endicott, and Paul David Endicott; great grandchildren Kimberly Endicott, Samantha Pertee, Morgan Lyons, Clarissa Holland, Sherman Holland, Jennings Holland, and Mattie Holland; and siblings Retha Copley, Ray Thompson, and Ronnie Thompson. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Kitts officiating. Burial will follow in the Kitts Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kitts and her family.



