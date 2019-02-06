Resources More Obituaries for Clara Henry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clara Mae Cooper Henry

Clara Mae Cooper Henry, age 98, of Broadway Street in Irvine passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born November 13, 1920 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Effie Clem Cooper. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Henry. She lived in Estill County all of her life. She is survived by: 1 Daughter: Linda Murphy Richmond 2 Sons: Ronnie Henry Estill Co. Larry Henry Estill Co. 3 Sisters: Virginia Withers Estill Co. Nancy Rhodes Estill Co. Wilma Jo Parsons Estill Co. 3 Brothers: Billy Eugene Cooper Estill Co. Ray Cooper Winchester Henry Melvin Cooper Tennessee 7 Grandchildren 4 Great Grandchildren 4 Great-Great Grandchildren She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Katie Hill and Minnie Saunders and 3 brothers; William "Wigg" Cooper, Owen M. Cooper, and Arthur Lee Cooper Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 7, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Winkler. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home Pallbearers: John Henry, Les Withers, Jonathan Henry, Marvin Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Larry Muncie, and James Henry Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019