|
|
|
Clara Mae Cooper Henry, age 98, of Broadway Street in Irvine passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born November 13, 1920 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Effie Clem Cooper. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Henry. She lived in Estill County all of her life. She is survived by: 1 Daughter: Linda Murphy Richmond 2 Sons: Ronnie Henry Estill Co. Larry Henry Estill Co. 3 Sisters: Virginia Withers Estill Co. Nancy Rhodes Estill Co. Wilma Jo Parsons Estill Co. 3 Brothers: Billy Eugene Cooper Estill Co. Ray Cooper Winchester Henry Melvin Cooper Tennessee 7 Grandchildren 4 Great Grandchildren 4 Great-Great Grandchildren She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Katie Hill and Minnie Saunders and 3 brothers; William "Wigg" Cooper, Owen M. Cooper, and Arthur Lee Cooper Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 7, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Winkler. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home Pallbearers: John Henry, Les Withers, Jonathan Henry, Marvin Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Larry Muncie, and James Henry
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More