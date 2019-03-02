Resources More Obituaries for Clara Marcum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clara Marcum

Obituary Flowers Ms. Clara Johns Marcum, 73, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Clara was born November 23, 1945 in Louisa, KY to the late Nig and Emma (Skeens) Henson. Clara was a retired custodian. She was an avid fisher, she loved to play cards and loved to drink her coffee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Carl Buttrey and Hiram Johns; and siblings Jean Servy, Bill Henson, George Henson, Randolph Henson, Sally Lewis, Ruth Henson, Ken Henson, and Elmer Jay Henson. Clara is survived by her daughter Emma Seldomridge; grandchildren Michael Seldomridge and Stephanie Seldomridge; great grandchildren Aiden Seldomridge and Jordan Seldomridge; siblings Linda (Bill) Slone, Lucy Henson, Mary Leveer (Ralph), and K-Bob Henson; and sisters in law Alice Henson and Delores Henson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Marcum. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 2, 2019