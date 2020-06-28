MUSGRAVE Clarence G. peacefully departed this life on June 4, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Wayne City, IL on January 27, 1929 to parents Earl and Gladys Musgrave both of whom predeceased him. Clarence was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Bill (Jean) Musgrave and Jack (Gayle) Musgrave. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy J. Musgrave, sons, Steve (Brenda) Musgrave of Lexington and Casey (Jamie) Musgrave of Union, KY. Also surviving him are grandsons, Derek Musgrave and Tanner Musgrave, and granddaughter Kiley Musgrave. Others include nieces, Ashley Rushing and Melissa Aldridge and nephews, Travis Musgrave, Jason Musgrave, Tracy Bruce Thompson and Hank Thompson. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1946 where he enjoyed participating and competing in three different sports. His love for sport, specifically baseball, carried over to his college days at Western Kentucky University and eventually Eastern Illinois University, where he graduated in 1951 with a BA degree in education. Also during this time he was signed by the Boston Red Sox organization and played in their minor league system for a couple of years. Later Clarence was hired at his old high school, Bowling Green High, to teach and to also coach basketball, baseball and assist in football. He then went to Fort Knox High School near Elizabethtown, KY to teach and coach and eventually landed at Franklin Simpson High School where he also taught and coached multiple sports. Clarence went on to gain his Masters Degree in Education from Western Kentucky University and eventually his Rank 1 from Eastern Kentucky University. He then received further education focused on counseling from the University of Kentucky. This changed his career focus where he worked in the Kentucky Department of Education specializing in counseling which led to a position with the Fayette County Schools as Director of Special Services. He was instrumental in developing the counseling programs for the Fayette County schools. While working, he was President of the Kentucky Personnel and Guidance Association, as well as an active member of the Kentucky Education Association, National Education Association and eventually the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. He was also a member of the American School Counselors Association (ASCA), where he made some very special friendships which he cherished dearly. Clarence was a long-time member of Park Methodist Church in Lexington where he and Dorothy were members of the choir for many years. Park Church played an important role in his life, especially the strong and meaningful relationships he had there. Although Clarence has left this world, he will live on through the many people with whom he came in contact. Whether it was the people in his professional life or the friends and family he cared so much about, he had a very unique gift that allowed him to build very meaningful relationships and to have a positive impact on those he interacted with. He cherished every one of those relationships and hopefully those who knew him will know how much they meant to him. The Musgrave family is grateful for all the family, friends and caregivers who supported Clarence over the last few years. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Park United Methodist Church, 645 E High St., Lexington, KY, 40502 The Methodist Home of KY, PO Box 930, Nicholasville, KY, 40340 For secure online donation please visit www.KyUMH.org Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY, 40504. The memorial service will be live streamed on June 30th at 10 AM. The link for the live stream can be found on the homepage of www.parkchurch.com on the day of the service. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.