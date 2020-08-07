1/1
Clarence "Buck" LeBus
Clarence LaValle “Buck” LeBus, 85, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Buck was born on May 21, 1935 in Lexington to the late Frazier Dunlap and Elizabeth Jones LeBus. Buck was also preceded in death by a step-son, Olin Benjamin Gentry. He was engaged in farming and many philanthropic projects. He was a graduate of the Asheville School and attended the University of Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lane Hill Lebus; one son, Clarence LaValle LeBus, Jr.; two daughters, Shelton LeBus Surtin and Eleanor LeBus Lee; and one step-daughter, Kathleen Gentry Spears. A private graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlan County (1 Positive Place, Harlan, KY 40831). http://www.harlancountybgc.com/donate/ www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2020.
