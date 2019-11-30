|
Clarence A. “Tom” Moores, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on June 24, 1932 in Estill County to the late Clarence and Mattie Lee Witt Moores. Clarence was a retired Quality Engineering Assistant for IBM and was US Veteran serving in the Army. He is survived by his wife Mollie Dunaway Moores, two sons Miles (Cathy) Moores and Byron Moores, two daughters Kathy Moores Preston and Linda Moores (Jackie Corman) Horton, seven grandchildren Melissa and Brooke Moores, Laura Brewer, Courtney Pewitt, Ryan Preston, Lindsey Horton and Casey Horton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four siblings and a granddaughter Bethany Floyd. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Monday evening at the funeral home. Casket bearers will be Ryan Preston, Kent Hall, David Grose, Tommy Welch, Dan Preston and Larry Miller. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
