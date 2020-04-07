Home

Clarence Ray Parido

91, Husband of the late Pearlie Mae Parido, passed away Friday, April 3rd, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Born December 9th, 1928 in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Vernon and Lillie Parido. He is survived by three children, Robert G. (Hope) Parido and Pat (James) Baker, and Clarence Ray (Linda) Parido all of Lexington; four Grandchildren; twelve Great Grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020
