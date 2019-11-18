|
|
|
Mr. Clarence George Riddle, age 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Carl and Ocie (Wright) Riddle. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Tompkins ) Riddle, his daughter, Teresa (and Mike) Williams, both from Albany, Kentucky, his sisters, Lucy Nation, and Wanda Scott both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Elva Hoots of New Castle, Indiana, two brothers, Ken Riddle of Albany, Kentucky, and Clifford Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Jacob Michael Williams of Washington DC, and Katie Beth Williams of Albany, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Clarence G. Riddle will be conducted Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Monday, November, 18 and again on Tuesday from 6:00 am until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 18, 2019