|
|
Claude A Newby, Sr., 88, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away from a long illness on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He attended Miller School in Valley View, KY and Madison Central High in Richmond, Kentucky. After high school he joined US Air Force and spent most of his 3 1/2 years in Germany. After his military service, he returned to Kentucky and worked as a Glazier Apprentice at PPG in Louisville, Kentucky. He then worked for Stanley Shultz, Fayette Glass, Walmac Glass, and Happy the Glass Man. At the age of 52 he pursued his life-long dream of being in business for himself and became part owner of Newby’s Economy Glass Service, Inc. with his son Michael. Claude was an avid crappie fisherman, fishing mostly at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley and Weiss Lake in Alabama. After retiring at 62, he wintered in Lake Wales, Florida where he fished Crooked Lake. As far as he was concerned, his greatest achievement being a longtime member of the AA Token Club and being sober for 45 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lida Newby of Lexington, sons Claude Allen Jr., Michael (Kim) of Paris, Scott (Angela) of Georgetown, and daughter Debbie of Cadiz, two stepchildren; Malcolm Stallons of Lexington and Beverly (Dean) Pena of Lufkin, Texas, two sisters; Ruth Hall of Lexington and Lee Peters of Carlisle and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. There funeral service was at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Milward-Southland Dr. in Lexington, Kentucky. Dean Scott was the officiant. Burial was at Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, Kentucky. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019