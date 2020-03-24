|
Claude Thomas “Tommy” Florer, 65, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home Born in Pendleton County, KY on July 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Claude and Elizabeth Haley Florer. On October 6, 1989, he married Cheryl Wallace Florer, and his dear wife of 26 years preceded him in death on October 12, 2015. Tommy worked as a Department Maintenance Supervisor for the Heritage Apartments in Lexington, KY. He loved his family, friends, and fishing. He is survived by 4 children: Amy (Kevin) Stallard of Mt. Sterling, KY, Timmy Florer of Lexington, KY, Jody Florer of Gallatin County, KY, and Anthony Thomas (Debbie) Florer of Richmond, KY; 13 grandchildren: Christopher Abney, Brandon Abney, Haley Florer, Madalynn Florer, Landon Florer, T.J. Florer, Zoey Florer, Kody Florer, Jonathan Florer, Grace Florer, Kaitlyn Florer, Michael Carey, and Zach Carey; 5 sisters: Brenda Cobb of Falmouth, KY, Jenny Sullivan of Sparta, KY, Carolyn Klaber of Falmouth, KY, Mary Florer of Burlington, KY, and Joyce Urwin of Falmouth, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. Due to the unpredecented circumstances in our community, private graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, following a private visitation for the immediate family at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Pendleton County . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020