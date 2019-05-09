Claudette Taylor Meiners, 77, went to be with her Lord on May 5, 2019. Born in Lexington, KY, August 9, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Henry F. Taylor and Mary Emily Bell Taylor. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Melisa Meiners, a son, Eric B. Meiners (Kristen), a brother, William B. Taylor, all of Lexington, and two sisters-in-law. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter F. Taylor (Lexington) and Henry F. Taylor, Jr. (Paris). Claudette was a retired employee of LFUCG, and member of Broadway Christian Church, Willing Workers Bible class, Chefs for Christ, Martha Circle Women's Ministry, and the BCC choir. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY, Saturday, May 11 from 2:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Lexington Rescue Mission or Bread of Life Ministries. Attendees to the celebration of Life are asked to bring : a hat, scarf, gloves, or socks to be donated to the above missions. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019