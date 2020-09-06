1/
Claudette Stumbo Reaume
REAUME Claudette Stumbo, Claudette was born July 08, 1949, the daughter of Claude Stumbo and Helen Blankenship Kendrick. Both have preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Melodie Renee Newsome; her son Chad (Ashli) Tallent; two brothers Michael Frasure and Rick Frasure. Her grandchildren, Breann Tallent Stickel, Chad Tallent II and Peter Charter. Special Aunt Gwen McCollum, dear cousins Kimberly Blankenship and Sheri Blankenship. She was retired from Key Corp. Bank and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Claudette was a bright shining star to her family and friends and always willing to extend her (generous) hand taking in many people into her home. She has deep compassion for people and animals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
