|
|
|
Clellie Burch, 88, husband of Mary Helen Walker Scott Burch died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home in Nicholasville. He was born September 27, 1930 to the late Frank Riley Burch and the late Ida Peters Burch in Bonneville, Kentucky. He is survived by a daughter, Laqueta Burch Shaw and her husband, Terry, son, Bill Scott and his wife, Vickie, four granddaughters, Rebecca Shaw, Micaela Shaw, Nikki Bickford and Brandy Scott and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 4- 8PM, Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Lowell Duncan, Cody Newby, Danny Ray Clark, Johnny Hager and Tommy Burton. Honorary Bearers will be Logan Bickford, Monty Carpenter, Greg Becknell, Terry Shaw, Gerald Wade, Kevin McDonald, Ray (Sue) Clark, Lynn (Ida) Young, Johnny Walker, Ann Corman, Kevin Corman and Joe Walker. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Clellie and his family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2019
Read More